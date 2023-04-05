SHEmazing!
Søstrene Grene’s have a gorgeous Easter collection in-store now

Welcome the brighter times with Søstrene Grene’s new Easter 2023 collection and embrace the season to create a cosy spring feeling in the home. Available now across all stores including George’s Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Bangor, Belfast and Newry, this collection invites fresh spring colours into the home with items including a variety of Easter eggs, ceramic figures, small candleholders, and vases for spring flowers as well as inspiring DIY projects.

In the selection, you will find Easter eggs of all styles and shapes, including novelties such as paper fan eggs, XL eggs and Easter egg candles as well as timeless hanging eggs for spring branches. These also come in many different designs, ranging from coloured glass and felt to the more classic hand-painted Easter eggs in porcelain and ceramics. The many Easter eggs are joined by adorable vases and cosy candleholders as well as decorative figures.

Get creative and explore a range of ideas for homemade Easter decorations. Paint beautiful Easter eggs with natural dye, sew unique patchwork Easter eggs, create decorative Easter decorations or wreaths, and find inspiration for lovely paper cut-outs.  It’s time to decorate the home and gather the family around the Easter table!  Here are some of our favourite items from this collection:

Rabbit Ornament:  Price per item €3.98

Easter Candle Holder: Price per item €3.73

Block Candle: Price per item €4.78

Porcelain Vase: Price per item €4.48.

Egg Ornament (Glass): Price per item €2.48

Easter Chick: Price per item €1.98.

Easter Bunny Figurine: Price per item €3.22

Vase (Stoneware): Price per item €19.40

For more information on this collection or to check out the many wonderful products Søstrene Grene has to offer, go to www.sostrenegrene.com.

