Søstrene Grene welcomes you back into the world of ‘hygge’

With non essential stores in Ireland reopening May 17th, we are very excited to once again experience the world of ‘Hygge’ in Søstrene Grene stores across Dublin, Cork and Limerick, just in time for summer! Discover the classic summer essentials that the sisters have to offer, with items that suit seasonal living across kitchen, beauty, arts and crafts and much more.

Inspire contemplation and creativity in the kitchen using the right tools at hand and combine pretty and practical with ceramics, stoneware and kitchen utensils, that will create a warm and inviting kitchen aesthetic. For the perfect outdoor dining experience, as you begin to socialise with friends and family, choose from a variety of products, available in seasonal colours for joyful relaxation and ‘hygge’ under the skies.

*Napkins €1.29, Lunch Plate €4.20, Bowl €2.32, Candle Holder €2.22, Cutting Board €9.78, Bread Knife €8.39, Paring Knife €3.76, Jar €3.11

For outdoors and on the move, select from the range of wicker baskets ideal for picnics in the park or days at the beach. The collection of kitchen storage with pots, bottles and jars are ideal for carrying food and drinks and there is a wide selection of crisp linen napkins and cloths available.

*Baskets from €5.44

*Storage jars from €1.40

Candles are a must-have to burn indoor or outdoor on long summer evenings and there is a choice of colours, which will suit any location or occasion.

*Candles from €0.29

With those longer days and warmer weather, there’s always room to include hobbies. Capture beautiful scenes and create art with the range of paint supplies and canvasses for big and small artists alike to help blossom creativity. Whether it’s finger painting with the little ones or taking on new interior projects, there’s room for activities to suit the entire family.

*Paint from €1.26, Sketchbook €3.90, Painting Spatula from €2.22, Paint Brushes from €0.54

Explore the novelties for needlework projects with knitting wools and embroidery threads. Find a cosy nook in your home or garden and immerse yourself in a knitting project that will bring ’hygge’ and joy into the summer evenings.

*Yarn from €0.48, Knitting Needles from €1.39

All items will be available in stores including George’s Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Blanchardstown, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor from Monday, May 17th.

Discover everything from ceramics, stoneware and kitchen utensils to chairs, coffee tables, flowerpots and vases by visiting www.sostrenegrene.com.