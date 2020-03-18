Søstrene Grene launches beautiful new outdoor living collection

One thing that is keeping us positive during these terrifying times is thinking of life after the pandemic. Thinking of sunnier days when the coronavirus is no longer part of our lives is keeping our spirits up.

When this is all over we cannot wait to create the perfect atmosphere in the garden, on the terrace or on the balcony with the new outdoor living collection from Søstrene Grene, featuring products in a variety of seasonal colours for joyful relaxation and ‘hygge’ under the skies.

Explore the extraordinary finds, which include colourful flowerpots, tray tables, beautiful lanterns in wonderful wicker and garden planners, to help design an outdoor haven this spring. As well at planning for that perfect tranquil space within the garden, you will also find wooden games and soft blankets to create ‘hygge’ and fun-filled moments outside for all to enjoy.

Here are some of our favourite items from this collection:

Bird house. Straw. 12.5×24 cm. Price per item €3.71

Flowerpots. Clay. Ø: 13 cm, 16 cm or 20 cm. Price per item from €2.79.

Lantern. Bamboo. 20×31 cm. Price per item €15.98

LED lantern. Rattan. 15×20.5 cm. Price per item €16.58

Basket. Bamboo. H.37 cm or 41 cm. Price per item from €13.62

Cushion. Cotton. 50×35 cm. Price per item €12.34

Blanket. 130×170 cm. Recycled cotton. Price per item €13.76

Tray table. Willow. 40×41 cm. Price per item €28.80

Flowerpot. Bamboo. 20×36 cm. Price per item €17.40

Hanging basket. Seagrass. 19×12.5 cm. Price per item €6.28

Tic tac toe. FSC-certified wood. Price per set €7.58

Wooden ring toss. FSC-certified wood. Price per item €7.35

Cooler bag. Washable craft paper. Available in two sizes. Price per item from €4.19

This collection will be available in stores including South Great Georges Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Blanchardstown, Limerick, Cork, Bangor, Belfast and Newry from Thursday, 2 April 2020.