Søstrene Grene launches new totes to support Plan International

Søstrene Grene brings focus on UN’s International Day of the Girl on October 11th, a day which aims to raise awareness about the problems that girls all over the world face because of their gender. In that connection, Søstrene Grene launches two new tote bags along with a new colouring book in similar design. For each tote bag and colouring book sold, respectively €0.67 and €0.53 are donated to Plan International’s important work.

Since 2018, Søstrene Grene have had a strong partnership with Plan International. The cooperation specifically focuses on helping girls and young women out of poverty. The goal is that more girls and young women in Eastern Africa will be able to get an education and thereby the opportunity to create a better and more safe life for themselves and their families.

As a part of the cooperation, Søstrene Grene introduces products with Plan International on a regular basis where a part of the price is donated to the good cause.

Read more about the partnership and find the products here.