Sophie Turner shares stunning wedding snaps on 2-year anniversary

Can you believe it’s been two whole years since Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas tied the knot?

To mark the occasion, the 25-year-old mum decided to share some extremely rare unseen throwback photos from their big day, when she and Joe celebrated their lavish wedding in the south of France.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Sophie wrote, “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” alongside a gorgeous snap of her and Joe shortly after they said ‘I do’.

The actress then proceeded to share another five photos from their special day, hilariously writing, “I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years,” in the caption.

In these stunning snaps we see Sophie and Joe enjoying their first dance along with a preview of Sophie and her bridal party getting ready the morning of her wedding.

There’s also an aerial view photograph of a truly magnificent French villa complete with a large back garden pool, with small crowds of people scattered around. This is possibly a snapshot of a celebratory casual pool-party for wedding guests to enjoy either the day after or the day before the wedding.

Lastly, the Dark Phoenix star shared a photo of her and Joe’s regal looking wedding cake, which quite frankly, could be a work of art!

Joe and Sophie first tied the knot during an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in May 2019 for legal reasons. The typical Vegas wedding took place in a little white chapel, lead by an Elvis impersonator and was attended by Joe’s brother’s Kevin and Nick.

Then on June 29 2019, Joe and Sophie had their proper wedding day with all of their nearest and dearest surrounding them at the Château du Martinay in Carpentras, France. They then hosted the reception and afterparty at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians.