Sophie Turner admits why she felt ‘on pause’ during marriage to Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has recalled why she felt her life was “on pause” during her marriage to Joe Jonas.

In September of last year, the Jonas Brothers hitmaker confirmed that he had filed for divorce from the Game Of Thrones actress.

The pair, who had been married since 2019, continue to co-parent their two daughters – four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine.

One year on from the end of her marriage to Joe, Sophie has now opened up about the impact of her split.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 28-year-old admitted that the former couple are still working out legal arrangements.

“I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard,” she stated.

Sophie then went on to detail why she was “so happy” to return to the UK.

“It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other,” she explained.

Sophie, who lived in Los Angeles and Miami with Joe, also confessed that the complexities of US politics added to her worries.

“The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned… Everything just kind of piled on. After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the f*** out of there,” she recalled.

Sophie later added that she is in “absolute agony” every time her daughters leave her to spend time with their father.

“Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships,” she concluded.