Sophie Hinchliffe pens moving update on grief after father’s passing

Sophie Hinchliffe has shared a candid update on her journey with grief.

In April of last year, the cleaning influencer – who is also known by her fans as Mrs Hinch – suddenly lost her father, Alan.

Now, as she continues to grieve her dad, Sophie has penned an emotional reflection on her loss.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old – who welcomed her third son, Vinnie, in February – took to her Instagram stories and opened up to her fanbase.

“It's one of those extra heavy days where my grief feels like it swallows everything, like there's no room to breathe or think or be outside of it. The world keeps going like nothing's wrong, and yet you're just standing still, stuck again in this ache that feels too big for your chest,” Sophie began.

“When the grief gets too loud, staying busy can be a lifeline – it gives your mind something to hold onto, something that feels even a little bit solid. It's not about avoidance; sometimes it's just about survival. You do what you need to get through the day. But today I just want to be asleep,” she admitted.

“People ask me everyday how I manage my grief, I don't in all honesty, I literally scream out loud in the garden everyday so I can catch my breath, I fall to my knees everyday, I feel sick countless times a day, I still can't step foot into my dads workshop, it's all how we left it last. With his fleece hanging where he left it and our project unfinished because I can't open the door,” the mother-of-three continued.

“There's no right way to grieve. It just means you're finding ways to cope in a world that keeps spinning, even when yours has changed so much. So just a message for anyone who needs it, keep going, keep making them proud. We will all hold each other again one day,” Sophie added.

Sophie confirmed last May that her father had died suddenly on April 25, sharing: “My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words."