Sophie Habboo & Jamie Laing share huge lessons from their marriage

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing have unveiled all about their marriage!

The reality stars first met in 2017, when Sophie joined the cast of E4’s Made in Chelsea. However, the pair didn't start dating until 2019.

The happy couple eventually tied the knot in London in April 2023, before celebrating a more lavish wedding ceremony in Spain one month later.

Now, to mark their second wedding anniversary, the NewlyWeds podcasters have been reflecting on the lessons they have learned from their marriage so far.

In an interview with People, Sophie detailed that the best marriage advice she received is remembering that "you're a team."

"As long as you grow together and not apart, you’ll be golden," the 30-year-old explained.

"The most rewarding thing is the simplest: doing life together. To go through new milestones together, see each other succeed and experience new things together is so sweet,” she continued.

"Life is tricky at times and when you’re married you have to always think about your partner's well-being and opinions as well as your own. You can’t be selfish when you’re married, it’s 50% about you and 50% about your partner,” Sophie insisted.

"I thought I knew Jamie back to front but as you grow, both individually and as a couple, you get to know each other on a whole new level. I know I grow on a daily basis so Jamie gets to learn new things about me and vice versa. Growing together is really special,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jamie revealed that his main piece of advice would be to “marry your best friend”.

"The most rewarding part is getting to live this amazing life with your best mate. There’s nothing like it,” the 36-year-old gushed.

Joking that "the most challenging thing is picking which side of the bed to sleep on,” Jamie went on to state: "When you work through the hard things, life and your relationship gets even better. Of course, we go through ups and downs just like everyone but good things truly come to those who wait."