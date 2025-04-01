Sony Pictures confirms Beatles biopics cast & unveils release date

We finally know the four actors who will be playing The Beatles on screen!

Last year, fans of the legendary band were thrilled when Sony Pictures confirmed that they were producing four biopic films, dedicated to each member of The Beatles – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Since its initial announcement, there has been wild speculation about which actors would be cast to play the iconic roles.

Now, following months of deliberation, Sony has finally confirmed the names of the four actors who will be playing John, Paul, George and Ringo, as well as the release date for the highly-anticipated biopics.

Yesterday (March 31), during a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, director Sam Mendes took to the stage with his four leading men – Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

In front of a delighted crowd, Mendes revealed that Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson will be taking on the role of John Lennon, while Normal People star Paul Mescal will be portraying Paul McCartney.

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan will be starring as Ringo Starr, and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn will be rounding out the cast as George Harrison.

Later, it was also announced that all four films will be released on the same day, under the title of The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Although a specific release date has yet to be unveiled, it has been confirmed that they will premiere in April 2028, allowing fans the option to ‘binge’ all four movies in the cinema.

Following the exciting casting news, many devoted fans of The Beatles have been taking to social media to share their thoughts so far.

“I’ve been waiting all my life for this,” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“Obviously the studio saw something in the casting room we haven’t… I’m excited to see what they bring!!!” another wrote.

“Insane CASTING,” one user praised.

“Okay but 2028?!?” a fourth fan commented.

Further casting for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be revealed at a later date.