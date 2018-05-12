SHEmazing!
Some of this morning’s poignant posts from Darkness Into Light

While many of us were tucked up in bed, over 100,000 people rose from a 3am slumber to participate in this year's Darkness Into Light Walk. 

Each year, the 5km stroll takes place across the globe as the sun rises, all in the name of raising funds to aid support networks for suicide and self harm.

'Darkness Into Light is more than just a walk, it’s a global movement against suicide and self-harm,' said Pieta House's Brian Higgins. 

'As our flagship fundraiser, it keeps our doors open and allows us to help more people every year, always free of charge.'

 

A post shared by Andrew Murray (@andrewmurrayer) on

 

A post shared by Sandymount (@sandymounters) on

 

A post shared by Cate Conway (@breakfast.cate) on

 

A post shared by Keiron (@keironthebrand) on

 

A post shared by Michael Hurney (@hurney17) on

 

