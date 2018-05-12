Some of this morning’s poignant posts from Darkness Into Light

While many of us were tucked up in bed, over 100,000 people rose from a 3am slumber to participate in this year's Darkness Into Light Walk.

Each year, the 5km stroll takes place across the globe as the sun rises, all in the name of raising funds to aid support networks for suicide and self harm.

'Darkness Into Light is more than just a walk, it’s a global movement against suicide and self-harm,' said Pieta House's Brian Higgins.

'As our flagship fundraiser, it keeps our doors open and allows us to help more people every year, always free of charge.'

We’re lighting up the world this morning! Thank you, each and every one, for your support, your belief, and your incredible generosity#DIL2018 pic.twitter.com/jW7GhKNC1G — Pieta House (@PietaHouse) May 12, 2018

A beautiful dawn over the Phoenix Park Me and my mum walking today for me – who found the light in the dark – and for my brother – who 16 years ago next month – did not.#DIL2018#DarknessIntoLight pic.twitter.com/SrAjiJK614 — Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 12, 2018

Dublin is looking pretty spectacular as we wait for #DIL2018 10th anniversary @phoenixparkopw pic.twitter.com/ZLclBjdcq2 — DIL Phoenix Park (@DILDublin) May 11, 2018

Five months since you left us, no words can ever describe the pain of losing someone to suicide but seeing how many people walked together tonight really does show that there is hope for others and there will always be someone there to help you through the darkest days #DIL2018 pic.twitter.com/6MywK6grkR — Sarah Walsh (@DinkySw) May 12, 2018

