Some big cast additions announced for You season 3

Netflix have just announced some big cast additions for the third season of their hit psychological thriller series, You, which is said to resume filming any day now.

Netflix Queue took to Twitter late last night to reveal the exciting news. "Fresh blood joining You Season 3," the streaming service teased.

"Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a 'Mom-fluencer' who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle."

You might recognise Grant from NCIS: New Orleans, where she played Special Agent Sonja Percy, or from her recurring roles in shows such as Mercy Street, Santa Clarita Diet and Search Party.

"Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle," Netflix added.

Travis has had quite the acting career, dipping his toes in so many iconic teen shows, from the likes of That's So Raven and Malcolm in the Middle to The O.C., 7th Heaven and 90210.

It will be interesting to see what VanWinkle will bring to You season three, although we're sure it's going to be a real treat.

We absolutely love the sound of these two new characters being introduced to the world of serial killer and narcissist, Joe Goldberg, and can't wait to see them in action, when season three finally returns to our screens once and for all.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting season three, which started filming at the beginning of this year, but unfortunately had to be put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a source at Netflix revealed to LADbible last month, that production is set to recommence this Autumn.

With a release date still widely unknown, hopefully it won't be too long until this ominous drama is back in our lives again.