Solicitor for families in Lucy Letby case hits back at appeal reports

A solicitor representing the families of the victims of Lucy Letby has described the recent reports of another appeal in her case as “upsetting”.

Letby, a former neonatal nurse, was convicted in August of last year of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others, which included two attempts on one child.

Letby was found guilty of carrying out her crimes when she worked on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between the months of June 2015 and June 2016.

The 34-year-old is now serving 15 whole-life orders, meaning that she will spend the rest of her life in prison. However, in recent days, there have been reports that Letby is considering launching a new appeal with a new legal team. Her new barrister has already claimed that there is “absolutely” evidence that Letby is innocent.

Now, amid the ongoing speculation, a solicitor who represents the families of six of Letby’s victims has expressed her anger at the possibility of a new appeal.

Speaking on BBC’s Breakfast earlier today, Tamlin Bolton argued that she “can’t stress enough how upsetting that has been for all of the families”.

“They have thought about so many ways in which they can try to address that and deal with it and make sure they put their voice across. But of course they’re restricted by wanting to keep themselves confidential and private,” Bolton continued, adding that it is a “really difficult challenge” for the families to avoid the appeal reports.

“You have children that are now eight or nine years old, they are looking at TikTok, they’re looking at social media and there are people claiming that the harm that was caused to them or their sibling was not caused by somebody who’s been found guilty of those crimes by a jury and whose appeals have been exhausted, and the Court of Appeal have also said she remains guilty of these crimes,” she concluded.

Tomorrow (September 10), a public inquiry is due to begin in Liverpool, which will investigate the events at the Countess of Chester Hospital after Letby’s convictions.