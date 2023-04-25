Sofia Richie shares stunning photos from luxurious French wedding

Sofia Richie has shared new stunning photos from her wedding at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France.

The model tied the knot to music executive Elliot Grainge in a luxurious ceremony surrounded by loved ones and a star-studded guest list.

Speaking out about ‘marrying her best friend’, Sofia has released gorgeous imagery from her and Elliot’s special day.

In the pictures, Sofia can be seen dressed in her Chanel wedding dress as she posed alongside her husband.

She captioned the post, "Marry your best friend!!! I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience".

The 24-year-old also shared a sneak peek into the after party where her dad, Lionel Richie, performed, and guests that included singer Stephen Sanchez, actress Cameron Diaz and socialite Paris Hilton, got to see a beautiful fireworks display.

Richie’s dad also posted new pictures from when he walked his daughter down the aisle, as well as sharing an emotional message for Sofia as she starts a new chapter of her life.

In the moving tribute, the All Night Long singer penned, “My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life”.

“You'll always be my little bird, but I'm so proud of the woman you've become. Endless Love to you and Elliot”.

Sofia commented on the post to say, “I love you so much dad”.

Many fans of the singer were moved by the post and shared how touched they were in the comments.

One fan wrote, “Such a beautiful daughter and handsome dad. May happiness, good health and love be yours always”.

“Beautiful bride! I see a very proud Dad too”, said a second fan.

A third added, “Awe your little bird , love it & , love love love this! Congratulations to you all”.