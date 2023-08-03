Sofia Richie opens up about relationship with husband Elliot

Sofia Richie has been opening up about her relationship with her husband Elliot Grainge now that they’ve tied the knot.

The model and her record executive husband got married with a lavish ceremony in France back in April.

Now that the newlyweds are home from their tropical honeymoon, Sofia has been speaking about how their relationship grew from just being friends to eventually getting hitched.

While chatting to Who What Wear, the 24-year-old explained, “We started off just as friends. I would always tell him, ‘Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl’.”

“I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshipped. And then I realised one day… Why can't that lucky girl be me?”.

Sofia then delved into the details of when their platonic relationship turned into a romantic one.

“When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling. It was a feeling of safety. It was the feeling of really being appreciated”.

“I knew when we started dating that he was my husband. It wasn't a, ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’. It was like, ‘This is my husband- 100%’.

She went on to add, “I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life”.

Sofia also spoke about how many of her past relationships, including with Justin Bieber, Brooklyn Beckham and Scott Disick, were ‘heavily documented’ by paparazzi, but with Elliot, they didn't have that issue.

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in 2022 after dating for over a year, and following years of friendship.

When announcing their engagement, Richie sweetly revealed, “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot”, alongside photos of their romantic proposal.

Previously, when reflecting back on her wedding day, Sofia admitted she felt like she was marrying her best friend.