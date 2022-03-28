Soap Star Hayley Tamaddon announces split from partner in heartfelt post

Hayley Tamaddon, known for her roles as Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street has penned a heartfelt message confirming her split with fiancé Adrian.

The actress took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news on Mother’s Day.

She posted a photo of her and her son Jasper along with a tear-jerking caption. She wrote, “This Mother’s Day is different for me, as I’m now a single mum. Mine and jaspers life has been turned upside down over the last few months.. But I realise the best thing to come out of this is jasper. For he is all I need.. and all I’ve ever wanted. He makes me so happy!”

Hayley continued, “I never set out to be a single parent.. But I DID set out to be the best mum I could be, and that hasn’t changed. I’m so lucky I get to be his mummy”.

She closed out the caption with a message to other single mothers, “To any other single mamas out there.. I salute you. Have the most wonderful day”.

The comment section was flooded with words of support from fans and co-stars alike for the mother-of-one.

Coronation Street co-star Sally Carman wrote, “As sorry as I am to hear this (and I really am) I’ve never been more confident in someone’s ability to be a brilliant mother. Jasper is one lucky little fella”.

Sally Ann Matthews, another Coronation Street star commented, “He’s the luckiest boy in the world to have you as his mummy. You are MORE than enough”.

Credit: Instagram

The 45-year-old announced her engagement to estate agent Adrian in 2019, weeks after revealing they were expecting their first child together.

We wish Hayley and Jasper all the best for this new chapter in their lives.