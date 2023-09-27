Soap star confirmed as second Dancing on Ice contestant

The second contestant for the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice has been confirmed.

Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE has already been announced as the first famous face set to join the line-up, and now soap star Claire Sweeney has been revealed as the show’s second contestant.

Claire is best known for her role as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside, as well as for joining Coronation Street earlier this year where she plays Cassie Plummer.

After announcing the wonderful news when appearing on This Morning, Claire spoke to Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard earlier today and opened up about her excitement and nerves as she prepares to take to the ice rink.

Claire revealed, “I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!”.

“I've had to wear my boots around the house… I haven't stepped on the ice yet”.

The 52-year-old went on to admit,“I am stepping into the unknown here. I don't know how I will feel. But I am very excited… I'm nervous and excited about doing it”.

Many of Sweeney’s fans headed to the comments of Dancing on Ice’s Instagram post revealing that she’s taking part in the skating show to share their joy that she is competing.

One fan wrote, “This is amazing”, while a second said, “Aw amazing, team sweeney all the way”.

“Omg congratulations lovely @claire.sweeney so happy and proud of you”, added another commenter.

The news of Claire’s appearance on Dancing on Ice comes a day after Ricky Hatton was confirmed to be swapping his boxing gloves for skates.

Rocky admitted, “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”.

The upcoming series of Dancing on Ice will be hitting our screens in January 2024 and we can’t wait to see which other celebrities will be joining the line-up!