So you want to get into running? Here’s what you’ll need to buy

Like most people, when the first lockdown hit last March, I decided that it was the perfect time for me to do something that I had always wanted to do, but never really had the guts to give it a proper go. I finally got into running.

I donned a pair of old trainers, downloaded the Couch to 5K app, and off I went. I was finally doing it, albeit quite slowly, but I was doing it! Let’s not kid ourselves though — after the third or forth run I felt like death. By the tenth or fifteenth run I still felt like death. But I was doing it, and whether I liked it or not at the time, the endorphins I got afterwards made it all worthwhile.

However, over the course of my endeavours to get into running I realised that it’s not simply a matter of jumping into some runners, getting outside and off you go. There’s actually quite a bit of gear you’ll need to invest in if you’re serious about getting into running.

Here’s a list of items which I found incredibly useful while I was in the midst of my running phase, for anyone out there who might be thinking about giving it a go for lockdown 3.0.

Download the Couch to 5K app

While this app is really not necessary for fitness enthusiasts, for someone who’s only ever run as far as the bus stop, I found the Couch to 5K programme really helpful when it came to building stamina and confidence.

This app is designed to build up your fitness slowly using interval training, so that each run is within your capabilities. It’s an eight week programme which will have you going on 5K runs in no-time!

Get a reflective arm band and phone holder

When I first started running I would carry my phone in my hand, and I’m not going to lie, it was really annoying. Your phone gets sweaty and your hands feel constricted and it’s just a pain. That’s why you should invest in an arm band which has a pocket in it to hold your phone, your keys or some cash.

While you’re at it, you might as well pick out a reflexive one, so that it’s easier for cars to see you when you’re out on your runs.

Wireless headphones are a must

If, like me, you love to listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks while you're out on your daily jaunt, then wireless head/earphones are a must. You don’t have to worry about the wires getting tangled while you’re running and you simply forget you’re even wearing them after a while.

I was a bit sceptical at first, wondering if I really needed them. But once I tried them there was no going back — there’s just something so freeing about running wildly, with absolutely nothing getting in your way.

A decent sports bra is essential

Sorry ladies, but there’s no getting around it. If you want to get into running then your comfy bralettes simply won’t cut it, especially if you have a larger bust.

There’s no need to splurge on expensive sports bras with high-end labels either, as long as they keep the biddies at bay, that’s all that matters.

Invest in some good sportswear

Now that you’re mostly kitted out, it’s time to hit the shops and pick up a new breathable sports top, a lightweight long-sleeved pullover, a sporty pair of leggings that aren’t see-through when you bend over, and a packet of cushioned sport socks. Go for it — treat yo’ self.

Buy a pair of runners that are actually meant for running

Last but not least, invest in a good pair of runners that are specifically designed for running. That means doing a bit of research and finding out what type of shoes will best suit you. Do you have good arches, or will you need a trainer with extra support? Do you usually run on grass or the road? These are the types of questions you should be thinking about when deciding what shoe is right for you.

Good quality runners are quite an expense, so perhaps you should wait a month or so after you’ve started your running endeavours, to make sure that this really is something you want to pursue. Only make the investment when you’re sure the time is right.