So this new VIBRATOR will order you a pizza, because you deserve it

Sometimes, the greatest gift is the one you didn't even realise you needed.

That brings us to the latest Internet offering in the form of a sex toy… that can order you PIZZA.

Seriously though, this snazzy new vibrator, made by CamSoda, which is primarily a webcam and XXX VR company, is called the RubGrub. V good, yes.

The RubGrub is a vibrator that will order you a pizza from Domino’s after you…get busy.

According to a press release by CamSoda, the RubGrub has “an Internet connected button that is affixed on the end of the vibrator. The button has payment/delivery and order information, which is programmed into it at the time of purchase and connects to Domino’s through its pizza-ordering API.

"When a user is done ‘using’ the vibrator, they push the button, which places a delivery order for a large cheese pizza.”

The company also mentioned that it plans to add more restaurant chains in the next few months, so if you crave Indian food or pasta – you'll soon have your wish.

The RubGrub does require that you set up your billing and delivery information one time on their app, naturally.

After that though, pepperoni with extra cheese is just the push of a button away.

This groundbreaking device is currently only available in the U.S (for just $19.95, we might add) but hopefully something like this will make its way across pond pronto.