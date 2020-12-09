So these are the 10 most-searched Shows and Movies from this year

It’s fair to say that we’ve all had a year unlike any other, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, resulting in us spending the vast majority of 2020 confined to our homes.

TV shows kept the nation entertained during lockdowns and the adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People was the show that got people Googling most this year.

Other shows that got people talking and searching this year were Netflix’s period drama The Queen’s Gambit and Love Island. The Winter Love Island edition aired in February this year and while there was much speculation, and Googling, about a summer series this year, it was ultimately cancelled due to Coronavirus safety concerns

Other shows which made the list include the likes of Tiger King, The Undoing and Emily in Paris — quite a varied selection!

On the movie front, it seems everyone wanted to watch 1917, the British war film starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, which received a total of 10 Academy Award nominations.

Other films which caused people to hop on Google include Parasite, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, the timeless classic, Little Women, along with Jojo Rabbit, which starred Scarlet Johanson, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson and Stephen Merchant.

So there you have it, the most Googled shows and movies from the year 2020 — a year we’ll never forget