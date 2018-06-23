So, there’s going to be a remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Image: Instagram / ofilmedeterrorelegal

Another day, another remake.

Roald Dahl's The Witches horrified us as kids, in both book and movie form.

Now the film version is being remade, because that's what Hollywood does nowadays.

According to Variety, Robert Zemeckis is in final talks to direct the upcoming project.

A post shared by CinéfilosClub (@clubdoscinefilos) on Jun 21, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

You're doubtless familiar with works Robert has directed – from Forrest Gump to Romancing the Stone to Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

While we definitely have remake fatigue, it's fair to say that this one is in capable hands with the famed filmmaker (no one can ever outshine Anjelica Huston, though).

He's penning the script with his co-writer Jack Rapke as well as Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) and Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth).

These writing and directing creds are impressive, but the 90s classic will always be a terrifyingly good time in our eyes.