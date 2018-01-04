So, Starbucks has a secret Harry Potter menu and we are shook

As avid Harry Potter fans and lovers of all things magical, we're constantly searching for ways to bring the world of witchcraft and wizardry into our everyday lives.

Whether it's a cosy set of Gryffindor pyjamas or a scented sorting hat candle, we're suckers for anything that'll make us feel like we're in Hogwarts for a day.

And now, prepare to bring a bit of magic to your lunchtime coffee order because Starbuck's secret Harry Potter menu has been revealed.

The Christmas menu may have been locked away for another year, but we're pretty sure these secret menu hacks will keep your sweet tooth more than satisfied.

Thanks to The Independent, we now know the secrets behind two Harry Potter themed drinks – and they look AMAZING.

First up – the butterbeer latte.

A post shared by Tierra Jenkins (@livelaughcurl) on Nov 15, 2015 at 11:08am PST

You can get your hands on this delicious creation by ordering a whole milk steamer with two shots of espresso, two shots of caramel syrup, three shots of toffee nut syrup and three shots of cinnamon dolce syrup.

And if you're up for it, a few caramel crumbs and whipped cream to top it off.

Next we have the butterbeer frappuccino.

A post shared by Kelvz (@kelvzz) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

Created by ordering a Creme Frappuccino blended with three pumps of caramel syrup and three pumps of toffee nut syrup.

Spice it up with a pump of cinnamon dolce syrup, if it tickles your fancy.

We can't wait to try these out.