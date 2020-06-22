‘So lucky’: Stacey Solomon praises Joe Swash in Father’s Day post

Millions of dads celebrated Father's Day this weekend, including Joe Swash. The dad-of-two marked the day with his sons Rex and Harry and his partner Stacey Solomon.

Stacey shared the sweetest photo of Joe and his boys to mark his special day. The presenter couldn't help but gush about what a wonderful father Joe is.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best male role model our four boys could wish for… I know you missed out on so much with your own daddy but you’ve made up for it a million times over with our boys.

"You are selfless, kind, caring and have put every cell in your body into raising you boys. I don’t know how we got so lucky."

"Anyway enough cheese for one post. Our taxi driving, Fejka tan loving, window cleaning daddy."

She continued, "Thinking of all of those finding today so difficult. Also thinking of all of those mums doing it alone. And all of the dads not able to be there when they desperately want to. Love you all."

The mum explained that it has taken so long to find someone like Joe, "I'm just so grateful for the dad he is. And I know what it means to him to have that privilege."

Joe and Stacey welcomed their first child, baby boy Rex, into the world on May 23, 2019. Joe is also a dad to 13-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship.