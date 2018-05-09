So, James Kavanagh just casually met this international superstar

James Kavanagh has a pretty glam life as it is – from his Gucci shoes to his extensive candelabra routine and endless brunching.

However, the online personality just added celebrity bestie to his repertoire, after he hung out with the one and only Taylor Swift.

James landed in Phoenix, Arizona to interview Taylor for Xpose.

He uploaded this snap of them backstage before her show.

The pair were sitting on a throne, and frankly, it looks like Taylor is the superfan to James tbh.

James donned a pair of snake-print trousers to pay homage to Taylor's return with her album Reputation.

Backstage, James gave his followers an inside look at Taylor's quarters, complete with the aforementioned throne and a divine cheese board.

Taylor took to the stage at the University of Phoenix Stadium last night, after her warm up acts Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX.