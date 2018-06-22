So, competitive tag is apparently a thing and we want to join ASAP

Image: YouTube / World Chase Tag

If there's one thing we've learned as official adults, it's that kids are pretty lucky. I mean, they have naps integrated into their day judgment-free.

One part of childhood we sometimes find ourselves pining for is the playground games.

Well, turns out we can recapture the past. 'Chase Tag' is the name of the game, and it is, essentially, like the tag that we know and love – but there's a twist.

“Chase Tag is basically the game of tag done with obstacles," Christian Deveaux, co-founder of World Chase Tag, told Newsweek.

Watching people play, it honestly looks a bit like parkour and Ninja Warrior UK had a baby.

Father and son duo Christian and Damien Devaux have launched the classic game to a competitive level.

The idea was born out of a game of tag they played in 2009, when they used bins, benches, and other bits in their garden as obstacles.

Now World Chase Tag 3 is taking place at London's York Hall on September 9 this year, their third event.

World Chase Tag is crowdfunding on Indiegogo so that the Chase-Off can attract athletes from all over the world.

The sport comes in four distinct formats.

The first is team chase off, which involves two teams consisting of up to six players. The teams face off in an agreed upon number of sets of 10 to 16 chases.

The chaser has 20 seconds to tag their competitor during each chase, and if they win the chase their team is awarded a point. The winner remains on to square off against the next opponent from the loser's team.

In the next format, singles chase off, two players take turns being the chaser and evader. They earn points by tagging their opponent, and again only have 20 seconds to do so.

The first person to 10 points wins, and they must beat the other player by at least two points.

The multiplayer format consists of four players in each match. They compete in four 40 second rounds, in which a different person is 'it' each time.

The person with the lowest accumulated tag time wins.

The final format is winner stays on, in which points aren't awarded for tagging, but rather for evading being caught.

The last remaining player with the most points wins!

In all Chase Tag game formats, stepping outside the arena's boundaries is the same as being tagged.

No dangerous gameplay is allowed, and tags can only be made by hand.

So what are you waiting for? Go embrace your inner child – or maybe just save your energy and admire this incredible sport via video.