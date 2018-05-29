So, cockroach milk is the next big superfood, but we’re not convinced

Every few months, a new 'superfood' comes along promising to revolutionise the way we eat.

From kale and quinoa to avocados and nut butters, there are hundreds of products that claim to be packed with powerful nutritional benefits – but this latest offering might just be the most bizarre yet.

It may or may not surprise you to learn that insects are considered quite the delicacy in some parts of the world. As well as being better for the environment, certain insects have been hailed as a high-protein, low-fat alternative to meat.

And while the idea of munching on a little critter may turn your stomach a little, there is an alternative way to enjoy all the nutritional benefits – cockroach milk.

Yep. Not only to cockroaches actually produce milk, but it's been dubbed as the new 'superfood' after a recent found it to be healthier than cow's milk.

Dr Sanchari Banerjee, the author of the study, told the Times of India: "The crystals are like a complete food – they have proteins, fats and sugars.” They’re also packed with amino acids which are said to release nutrients gradually after they’re digested. The study found it to be far healthier than cow’s milk."

Now for the science bit.

It turns out cockroaches on Pacific Islands like Hawaii are filled with a milk-like substance that crystallizes in the gut, before being used to feed their young.

As of this moment in time, their are no companies producing the product for human consumption, so it might be a while before we see it on our supermarket shelves.