Small lips and big hips: 50 body woes that we’ve all struggled with
Inside every woman…There is a voice.
The voice is loud and sharp. She is mean and rude and nasty. She is a bitch.
She knows exactly what to say to ruin our day. She may sound like the voice of a childhood bully or an unsupportive family member, but we know who she really is, she is us.
She is our insecure voice, built and strengthened by society’s toxic standards of female perfection over many years. She reminds us of our flaws each day and obsesses over one thing in particular: Our Bodies.
She tears them apart with her words and even though we try to silence her, she is stronger than any of us would like to admit. One way to take her power away is to acknowledge that she exists inside each of us. To prove it, here are 50 body woes women hate on, that are sure to sound familiar.
- My acne
- My bad complexion
- My big arms
- My chicken pox scars
- My chubby ankles
- My chubby fingers
- My double chin
- My dry skin
- My eye-wrinkles
- My flat chest
- My forehead lines
- My frizzy hair
- My giant cow-boobs
- My giant height
- My greasy hair
- My anything-other-than-Beyoncé-looking ass
- The stretch marks on my boobs
- My huge feet
- My lack-of curves
- My fat rolls
- My huge hips
- My icky elbows
- My fat folds
- My huge forehead
- My large chin
- My huge nose
- My lanky arms
- My non-existent hips
- My not-flat tummy
- My oily skin
- My hairy upper lip
- My saggy mum-boobs
- My short legs
- My side profile
- My sticky-outy ears
- My thin hair
- My tiny height
- The stretch marks on my thighs
- My tired eyes
- My uneven brows
- My uneven freckles
- My wrinkly mummy-tummy
- My wrong skin tone
- My back hair
- My curves
- My tiny lips
- My sticky-outy bones
- My gross feet
- My weird knees
- My no-chin chin
It is time to ignore our 'flaws' and start focusing on the parts of our bodies that we adore. Nobody feels 100 percent happy with their appearance. It's natural for us to scrutinise and pick out things we don't like, but as we start a new decade, it's time to be kinder to ourselves. So what if your legs are short or your thighs are dimply. Accept your body for what it is and practice self-acceptance in 2020.
We fail to see just how lucky we are when we let that inner voice take over.