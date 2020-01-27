SHEmazing!
Small lips and big hips: 50 body woes that we’ve all struggled with

Inside every woman…There is a voice.

The voice is loud and sharp. She is mean and rude and nasty. She is a bitch.

She knows exactly what to say to ruin our day. She may sound like the voice of a childhood bully or an unsupportive family member, but we know who she really is, she is us.

She is our insecure voice, built and strengthened by society’s toxic standards of female perfection over many years. She reminds us of our flaws each day and obsesses over one thing in particular: Our Bodies.

She tears them apart with her words and even though we try to silence her, she is stronger than any of us would like to admit. One way to take her power away is to acknowledge that she exists inside each of us. To prove it, here are 50 body woes women hate on, that are sure to sound familiar.

  1. My acne
  2. My bad complexion
  3. My big arms
  4. My chicken pox scars
  5. My chubby ankles
  6. My chubby fingers
  7. My double chin
  8. My dry skin
  9. My eye-wrinkles
  10. My flat chest
  11. My forehead lines
  12. My frizzy hair
  13. My giant cow-boobs
  14. My giant height
  15. My greasy hair
  16. My anything-other-than-Beyoncé-looking ass
  17. The stretch marks on my boobs
  18. My huge feet
  19. My lack-of curves
  20. My fat rolls
  21. My huge hips
  22. My icky elbows
  23. My fat folds
  24. My huge forehead
  25. My large chin
  26. My huge nose
  27. My lanky arms
  28. My non-existent hips
  29. My not-flat tummy
  30. My oily skin
  31. My hairy upper lip
  32. My saggy mum-boobs
  33. My short legs
  34. My side profile
  35. My sticky-outy ears
  36. My thin hair
  37. My tiny height
  38. The stretch marks on my thighs
  39. My tired eyes
  40. My uneven brows
  41. My uneven freckles
  42. My wrinkly mummy-tummy
  43. My wrong skin tone
  44. My back hair
  45. My curves
  46. My tiny lips
  47. My sticky-outy bones
  48. My gross feet
  49. My weird knees
  50. My no-chin chin

It is time to ignore our 'flaws' and start focusing on the parts of our bodies that we adore. Nobody feels 100 percent happy with their appearance. It's natural for us to scrutinise and pick out things we don't like, but as we start a new decade, it's time to be kinder to ourselves. So what if your legs are short or your thighs are dimply. Accept your body for what it is and practice self-acceptance in 2020. 

We fail to see just how lucky we are when we let that inner voice take over.

