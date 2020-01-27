Small lips and big hips: 50 body woes that we’ve all struggled with

Inside every woman…There is a voice.

The voice is loud and sharp. She is mean and rude and nasty. She is a bitch.

She knows exactly what to say to ruin our day. She may sound like the voice of a childhood bully or an unsupportive family member, but we know who she really is, she is us.

She is our insecure voice, built and strengthened by society’s toxic standards of female perfection over many years. She reminds us of our flaws each day and obsesses over one thing in particular: Our Bodies.

She tears them apart with her words and even though we try to silence her, she is stronger than any of us would like to admit. One way to take her power away is to acknowledge that she exists inside each of us. To prove it, here are 50 body woes women hate on, that are sure to sound familiar.

My acne My bad complexion My big arms My chicken pox scars My chubby ankles My chubby fingers My double chin My dry skin My eye-wrinkles My flat chest My forehead lines My frizzy hair My giant cow-boobs My giant height My greasy hair My anything-other-than-Beyoncé-looking ass The stretch marks on my boobs My huge feet My lack-of curves My fat rolls My huge hips My icky elbows My fat folds My huge forehead My large chin My huge nose My lanky arms My non-existent hips My not-flat tummy My oily skin My hairy upper lip My saggy mum-boobs My short legs My side profile My sticky-outy ears My thin hair My tiny height The stretch marks on my thighs My tired eyes My uneven brows My uneven freckles My wrinkly mummy-tummy My wrong skin tone My back hair My curves My tiny lips My sticky-outy bones My gross feet My weird knees My no-chin chin

It is time to ignore our 'flaws' and start focusing on the parts of our bodies that we adore. Nobody feels 100 percent happy with their appearance. It's natural for us to scrutinise and pick out things we don't like, but as we start a new decade, it's time to be kinder to ourselves. So what if your legs are short or your thighs are dimply. Accept your body for what it is and practice self-acceptance in 2020.

We fail to see just how lucky we are when we let that inner voice take over.