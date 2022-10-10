Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson gets married amid cancer diagnosis

Congratulations are in order for Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson as she has announced that she is now a married woman!

Jo and her fiancé Dan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall, she told OK!. The only witnesses to the ceremony was the couple’s two-year-old daughter Mabel, and Jo’s cousins Jeni and Lynne.

The wedding comes just a few short months after Jo’s cancer diagnosis during the summer, when she discovered she had stage three cervical cancer.

When speaking about planning the big day, Wilson revealed, “We brought the wedding forward to have something to look forward to. When facing cancer you quickly understand what matters in life- love”.

“We really did want to celebrate our love- not because of what’s happened this year but despite it. Dan wanting to marry me and commit when he was seeing me at my worst meant everything”.

“It was a lovely distraction planning something special after something so horrible”, the 37-year-old added.

When organising what kind of wedding they would have, Jo said that her cancer diagnosis helped her to see what really mattered on the day they exchanged vows.

“We’d always joked we’d like a small wedding, but we didn’t think it was possible because of all of our family and friends. But my diagnosis put everything into perspective”.

The presenter continued, “Instead of waiting and planning a big do, this felt right- just about the two of us making that commitment without any stress”.

Jo and Dan decided their wedding would take place just over three weeks after Jo’s treatment ended, as she hoped she would feel well enough to enjoy her big day by then, but just two days before their wedding was due to take place, the mum-of-one still wasn’t feeling better.

“I worried about getting through the day. But when it arrived the adrenaline kicked in, which helped”.

Jo also revealed that they walked into their ceremony to Paolo Nutini’s Through The Echoes, which they both welled up to because, “It’s such a really emotional song that we played a lot when I was diagnosed”.

The happy couple kept their big day a surprise from all of their family and friends, only telling their witnesses about their wedding plans. “The only people that knew beforehand were my two cousins and witnesses Jeni and Lynne who are as close as sisters to me”.

“We met up with all of my cousins at Cecconi’s in Mayfair for lunch after the ceremony. They believed they were coming for an end-of-treatment celebration, so when we turned up in wedding outfits they were all surprised”.