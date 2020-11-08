Skingredients® wins Marie Claire award for best cleanser for acne prone skin

Skingredients® has recently hit UK soil and has grabbed the attention of Marie Claire, as the iconic ‘Sally’ has been voted by their judges as the best cleanser for acne prone skin. This is the very first UK award for Skingredients and they are no doubt thrilled to be acknowledged by such a prestigious publication.

Skingredients Sally Cleanse is your 2% salicylic acid treatment cleanser (the highest concentration of salicylic acid permitted in a skincare product in the EU) for oily and spot-prone skin, created to be used for powerful exfoliation once every three nights and is part of the Mix + Match range by Skingredients. So, if you have acne prone skin or suffer from a breakout from time-to-time, Sally is your new best friend. The one that you turn to when you need to feel fantastic about yourself and oust that oiliness.

Skingredients Sally Cleanse (€25.00, 100ml).

In announcing the award, the beauty team at Marie Claire commented:

"Prepare to hear a lot more from this brand. In the meantime, add this salicylic acid cleanser to your shopping list. Our judges voted it the best for mopping up excess oil and reducing blackheads".

Sally Cleanse is ideal for oily hoomans® as Sally’s rock star ingredient is salicylic acid, an oil-soluble exfoliating acid, which means that it can dissolve oil and dead skin cells in our pores to help prevent congestion such as blackheads, whiteheads, lumps and bumps while assisting in our skin’s natural exfoliation process and regulating the over-production of oil as you sleep so when you awaken, you’re ready to glow.

Unlike other divas, Sally is certainly happy to lift a finger! This cleanser is also effective for hoomans® with keratosis pilaris (chicken skin) across their body. Sally can be a bit much, so she’s not suitable for sensitive skin and she is not recommended for use during pregnancy.

How to use Sally Cleanse

Skingredients recommend using Sally Cleanse once every 3 nights and using the nourishing PreProbiotic Cleanse for the Core 4 range in the AM and on other nights. Pop 2 pumps of Sally Cleanse into wet hands. Massage into your face in circular motions. After 60 seconds, rinse off with your hands or the Cleanse Off Mitt. Sally Cleanse can also be used as a micro-mask by applying a thin layer after cleansing and leaving it on the skin for 2 minutes before removing thoroughly.

It can also be used as a spot-zapper by applying it directly to the spot post-cleansing, leaving it on for 3 minutes, and then removing it thoroughly. Their mild, hydrating and nourishing cleanser, PreProbiotic Cleanse, is the yin to Sally Cleanse’s yang. Use their PreProbiotic Cleanse in the AM and the nights you are not using Sally Cleanse for the best balance. Sally is a hard lady who gets results, and we think you’ll love having her on your shelf.

Jennifer Rock is the founder of Skingredients and we couldn't be more delighted for all of her success – well done to her and her PR team in The Publicity Loft.

Skingredients is available online from skingredients.com and pharmacies, department stores and selected salons.