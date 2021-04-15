Skincare specialist Bio-Oil launch their first all natural product

If you love nothing more than a simple skincare routine with proven results, then you’ll be happy to hear about the latest all natural product from Bio-Oil.

Bio-Oil knows that each individual’s skin has unique needs in order to stay healthy and how now, more than ever before, many of us are also looking for natural products to take care of our skin.

Over 30 years after their industry leading scar and stretch mark oil entered the market, Bio-Oil are delighted to announce the launch of an All-Natural version of the oil which is available in Ireland right now.

Harnessing all natural ingredients this new oil is scientifically formulated for the treatment of scars and stretch marks, as well as evening out skin tone, and is just as effective as the original. “Making an all natural product that performs is very difficult and we knew this product needed to perform” explains Bio-Oil Research Directors David and Justin Letschert, as they continue, “so we submitted it to the exact same clinical trials as the Original Skincare Oil, and it did”.

To achieve this, they focused on the therapeutic and sensory qualities of ingredients and formulated the product focusing on efficacy. 100% Vegan and Cruelty Free, the three base oils in Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural), Soybean Oil, Safflower Seed Oil and Sunflower Seed Oil are natural plant oils, selected for their ability to absorb rapidly into the skin and most importantly their fatty acid composition.

Each base oil contains high concentrations of fatty acids that are found naturally in the skin and which are critical for it to function optimally. As with the original skincare oil, the blend of base and specialist oils nourish and supplement the skin’s natural barrier, while key vitamins and specialist oils help aid the maturation of scars and stretch marks while improving skin tone.

To prevent further damage to the skin, Bio-Oil have included ingredients with preventative properties, Inca inchi Seed Oil has been cultivated for centuries by the indigenous Peruvian population as it helps to maintain skin elasticity, and Wheatgerm Oil is high in Vitamin E, one of the best known antioxidants, providing protection from free radicals and environmental damage.

Our skin loves oil and Bio-Oil believes that everyone should have access to the benefits of their skincare oil and developed their Skincare Oil (Natural) for consumers looking for a natural option that truly performs.

Available in three sizes, 200ml (€31.95), 125ml (€22.95), 60ml (€13.95) Bio-Oil® Skincare Oil (Natural) is available from 1st of April exclusive to Pharmacies, including www.lloydspharmacy.ie, www.mccabespharmacy.com, and www.mccauley.ie.