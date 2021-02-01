Skincare guru Valerie Osborne shares skincare trends to 2021

While makeup dominated the large part of the industry in the 20th century. Today, we experience the rise of the skincare market. Skincare now accounts for 45% of the total cosmetic products’ sales.

So, what skincare trends do we see appearing in 2021? We asked advanced skincare expert Valerie Osborne her opinion on what she sees as the growing skincare movements.

Elevated homecare

One big trend that started this year since people started spending more time at home, was wearing less make-up and becoming more aware of how our skin looks and feels subsequently, we are seeing continued demand for products that deliver smooth, clear and even-toned skin.

Think acids and peels – AHAs, BHAs sales of which grew expediently this year and continue to grow as clients try to emulate professional exfoliation and resurfacing at home during lockdown. A similar move towards products that offer visible results are also at the forefront, such as Vitamins A, C, Antioxidants and Hyaluronic acid.

Personalised skincare routines

Who doesn’t love a skincare regimen that is made just for them? “Personalised skincare routines really help bring your skin to the next level as long as they include active ingredients that are scientifically-backed”, Valerie Osborne says.

Valerie Osborne offers prescription, customized skincare routines. When you book online via www.valerieosborne.com, you will be sent a consultation form and submit close-up photos of your skin sans makeup in good natural light. A call will be arranged to delve further into lifestyle, diet, and skincare concerns. Valerie will then curate a routine that aligns with your unique skincare needs.

Whether you are dealing with persistent breakouts, sensitivity, dehydration, or more chronic inflammatory skin conditions, you will receive access to a range of products designed just for your skincare concerns. More importantly these will be professional active products, offering you access to some excellent ingredients that would otherwise be off-limits if you were to walk into a department store or pharmacy.

De-stressing / Anti-Inflammatory Skincare

Everyone’s stress levels hit an all-time high in 2020 due to the pandemic, and we are still feeling the effects now. If you are like us, taking a moment to do your skincare routine is one self-care ritual that has helped you decompress during this unprecedented time. Inflammation has always been somewhat of a buzz word in skincare, but due to Covid related stress showed up on our skin in multiple ways.

Maskne, for one, has an inflammatory component, as evidenced by tell-tale redness, breakouts, and irritation. “Stress can trigger flare-ups of eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis, cold sores, and other skin rashes.” Considering the palpable stress of 2020, this may explain why we have seen a surge in products that utilise the power of skin-soothing ingredients. A dose of Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and replenishes to leave your complexion soft, smooth, and healthy-looking. Men also love this product to soothe skin after shaving.

She also adds that “chronic, low-grade inflammation from certain lifestyle factors can cause micro-inflammation, aka "inflammaging” and can cause skin to age more rapidly.” This type of inflammation — "inflammaging" — isn't initially perceptible in the way that maskne might be but over time however, it can break down collagen and elastin, robbing your skin of dewiness and plumpness. Common triggers include lifestyle factors like pollution, anxiety, stress, smoking, poor diet, and sun exposure.

Combined injectables with less invasive treatments

With so much time spent on Zoom in 2020 coupled with the new world of wearing protective face masks wherever we go, we have never scrutinised our faces so much.

While the use of injectables will rise, the effect we are going for will be wholly different. “Subtle” will be the new skin buzzword – it is all about subtle tweaks, focusing more on the quality of skin and improving long-term skin health.

“I’ve seen a huge rise in people coming to me for collaborative treatments, combining their medical/surgical treatments such as injectable treatments combined with non-invasive treatments for a multi-pronged approach ensuring enhanced long-term results.”

If you looking to lift and tighten the contours of your skin without going under the knife and zero downtime or pain, ENDYMED Glow Radio Frequency is the perfect treatment for you.

Targeting sagging skin on the neck, eyes, jowl area or cheeks this clinically proven treatment delivers natural, long lasting results. This improves the underlying structures of your skin, causing it to tighten and lift – professionals often refer to it as a non-surgical face-lift. Whilst you will get an immediate lift effect post treatment the full results take up to 3 months to develop and can continue for years with proper maintenance.

No-touch treatments

With a pandemic continuing on, no-touch treatments will become ever-more popular, with facialists and clinics adapting their treatments to suit the more nervous of their clientele. Facialist Valerie Osborne has already expanded its no-touch offering.

One of the most popular so far is a combination of Dermalux medical grade LED light therapy with micro-needling which is performed by a therapist sans skin-to-skin contact.

Valerie Osborne Advanced Skincare is located at Elysium Day Spa and Laser Clinic, Unit 9, An Fuaran, Moycullen, Galway. To book an appointment visit www.valerieosborne.com or telephone 091 556 846.