Your Hair’s Been Through Enough — Here’s How to Rescue It Post-Summer

You had the summer of your life. Festivals, holidays, pool days, spontaneous beach trips — and your hair was there for all of it. The sun, the sea salt, the chlorine, the heat… and now? You’re standing in the mirror wondering if your hair has actually turned into straw. Honestly, same.

The good news is your locks are not a lost cause. A little TLC, the right products, and a few smart tweaks and you’ll be back to shiny, healthy hair before autumn properly kicks in. Here’s everything you need to know about rescuing your hair after the chaos of summer.

Why Does Summer Hair Go So Wrong?

It’s not just in your head — summer genuinely does a number on your hair. UV rays break down the proteins in your hair shaft, sea salt strips away natural moisture, and chlorine? Chlorine is the sneaky villain of the whole operation. It doesn’t just dry your hair out; it actually bonds to the hair cuticle, stripping colour and leaving behind a kind of residue that makes your hair feel rough, dull, and brittle.

If you’ve got colour-treated hair, you’ve probably noticed it looking a bit washed out or brassy. That’s the combo of sun and chlorine at work. Dark shades fade, blondes go green-tinged (yes, really), and highlights lose their depth. Fun times all round.

Start with a Clarifying Shampoo (But Be Gentle)

Before you can start repairing, you need to clear the decks. A clarifying shampoo will remove chlorine buildup, sun cream residue, salt, and all the other product layering that’s been going on since June. Think of it as a reset button for your scalp and strands.

It should be gentle enough not to strip what’s left of your colour, but effective enough to actually do the job.

One important note: don’t use a clarifying shampoo every wash. Once a week is plenty. Over-clarifying will just make the dryness worse, and that’s the last thing we need right now.

Hydration Is Everything Right Now

Once your hair is clarified, it’s time to drench it in moisture. This is the step that’s going to make the biggest difference, so don’t rush it and don’t skip it.

Hair masks are your new best friend. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, argan oil, glycerin, and keratin — these are the ones that will actually penetrate the hair shaft rather than just sitting on top.

Target the Chlorine Damage Specifically

If you spent a lot of time in a pool this summer (holiday villa pools, we see you), chlorine damage needs its own dedicated attention. There are shampoos and treatments specifically designed to neutralise chlorine.

A simple home remedy that actually works? Rinse your hair with a diluted apple cider vinegar solution (one part ACV to three parts water) before shampooing. It helps break down chlorine bonds and restores your hair’s natural pH. It smells a bit intense for a second, but you rinse it right out — and the results speak for themselves.

Don’t Skip the Protein Step

Moisture is crucial, but if your hair feels mushy or stretchy when wet rather than just dry, it might actually be protein deficient. Sun and chemical damage can break down keratin (the protein that gives hair its structure), leaving strands weak and prone to breakage.

A protein treatment once a month can make a huge difference.

The trick is balance: alternate between moisture masks and protein treatments rather than stacking them on top of each other every week. Hair, like all of us, needs a bit of variety.

Trim It — You’ll Feel So Much Better

We know, we know. Nobody wants to hear “cut your hair” when you’ve been growing it out. But honestly? Getting a trim right now is one of the kindest things you can do for your ends. Summer causes significant split end action — all that dryness means the hair shaft literally splits and frays — and no amount of masking or oiling will repair a split end once it’s there. It will just keep splitting further up the shaft.

You don’t need a dramatic chop. Even 1–2cm off the ends will make a visible difference to how healthy your hair looks and feels. Book in with your stylist, tell them what your hair’s been through, and let them work their magic. Most good hairdressers will also be able to recommend an in-salon treatment to really jumpstart your hair recovery.

Your Post-Summer Hair Routine, Simplified

If all of the above feels a bit overwhelming, here’s a simple weekly routine to get you started:

Once a week: Clarifying shampoo to clear buildup

2–3 times a week: Gentle, moisturising shampoo and a hydrating conditioner (leave it on for at least 3 minutes)

Weekly: Deep conditioning mask, left on for 20–30 minutes

Monthly: A protein treatment to rebuild structure

Daily: A few drops of hair oil or a leave-in treatment on damp hair before styling

When possible: Let your hair air dry rather than hitting it with more heat

One More Thing: Protect It Going Forward

Even if summer is winding down, UV damage can still happen on sunny autumn days — and if you’re heading on a late holiday or festival, prep your hair before you go. A UV protection hair spray or leave-in will save you a lot of trouble on the other side.

Wet hair before you get in the pool so it absorbs fresh water rather than chlorine, and rinse with clean water immediately after swimming. It sounds simple because it is — but most of us forget every single time and then wonder why our hair looks like a hay bale by week two of the holiday.

Your hair has absolutely earned a break — and so have you. A bit of attention over the next few weeks and those strands will be thriving again in no time. Now go book that trim. You’ll thank us.