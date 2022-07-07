Six-year-old boy has passed away due to ‘food poisoning’ on family holiday

A six-year-old boy has tragically passed away and his dad is fighting for his life in hospital following what a doctor suspected was food poisoning.

The child was holidaying with his dad (46) and mum, who is four months pregnant, in Sharam-El-Sheik, a popular tourist destination in Egypt, when the family fell ill.

The family, who were holidaying from Italy, had symptoms of the vomiting bug but the dad, Antonio, and young boy, Andrea, had more severe symptoms. The boy’s uncle told La Stampa, “They were constantly throwing up. The child was very ill. My brother-in-law thought he ingested water in the pool but it couldn’t just be that”.

The uncle went on to say that the family visited a local doctor and were given pills to treat food poisoning and “went back to the room continuing to vomit”. The symptoms carried on until the next day, Saturday, July 2, so they called the doctor who asked them to go and visit him later that afternoon.

The six-year-old’s uncle decided to call an ambulance because his nephew was in a bad way and the family was brought to hospital.

Doctors tried to resuscitate the boy for an hour but sadly, “there was nothing they could do”, and he passed away while at the hospital.

The child’s dad had symptoms of on-set “kidney failure, with an enlarged kidney, and respiratory problems” when he arrived at the hospital. He remains in intensive care.