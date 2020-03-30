Six-year-old boy dies after being found in stream in Ballina

A six-year-old boy has tragically lost his life after he was found in a stream near his home in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

The young boy went missing from his home at Rehins Fort, Ballina at 1pm on March 29. Gardaí conducted a search and sadly found the youngster in a stream near the River Moy.

Gardaí treated the boy at the scene and was then taken to Mayo University Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

Our thoughts are with his family during this unthinkable time.