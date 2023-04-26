Six more amazing acts added to Longitude line-up

Six more amazing acts have been added to Saturday line-up including Jazzy, Mae Stephens, Multunes, Fionn Curran, Hannah Laing and Chantel Kavanagh!

Global superstar producer / DJ Calvin Harris will headline Saturday night at Longitude – his first show in the Republic of Ireland in 10 years. Harris has received 18 Brit Award nominations – winning British Producer of the Year and British Single of the Year in 2019, as well as five Grammy nominations. He has received an Ivor Novello Award, and was named the Top Dance/Electronic Artist at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Producer, remixer & Area10 label boss MK will also perform on Saturday.

Having headlined Longitude in 2018, Sunday 2nd July will see Travis Scott return to Longitude to the main stage, due to demand. The American rapper / producer has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and has won a Billboard Music Award and a Latin Grammy Award.

Sunday 2nd July will see US rapper Lil Uzi Vert make his hugely anticipated Longitude debut.

Joining Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and MK, across the weekend is the recently added Jazzy, Mae Stephens, Multunes, Fionn Curran, Hannah Laing and Chantel Kavanagh with Anne-Marie, Belters Only, blk., Metro Boomin, Lil Tjay, Joel Corry, RAYE, Ice Spice, Joey Bada$$, FLO, GloRilla, Ken Carson, Venbee, Songer and TraviS X Elzzz.

Longitude 2023 – Day By Day Artist Line-Up

Saturday July 1st:

Calvin Harris, MK, Anne-Marie, Belters Only, blk., RAYE, Ice Spice, Jazzy, Mae Stephens, Multunes, Fionn Curran, Hannah Laing, Chantel Kavanagh

Sunday July 2nd:

Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Lil Tjay, Joel Corry, Joey Bada$$, Clavish, Meekz, Flo, GloRilla, Ken Carson, Songer, Venbee, TraviS X Elzzz

This Friday, April 28th from 12pm, Three customers have the chance to get their hands on the last available tickets via Ticketmaster.ie. Fans can visit 3.ie/0ru to claim their code via Three Plus.

For further festival information see: www.longitude.ie | www.mcd.ie