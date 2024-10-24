Sir Chris Hoy opens up after confirming terminal cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on his plans for the future, after confirming that he has terminal cancer.

In February, the six-time Olympic champion announced that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

Then, in an interview with The Sunday Times last weekend, Chris confirmed that his cancer is incurable, and that he has two to four years left to live.

Now, following his heartbreaking update, the retired cyclist has shared that he has written a book.

Earlier today, the 48-year-old – who has two children with his wife Sarra – took to Instagram to upload a video message.

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their incredible kindness and support. You may have heard by now that I’m ready to share that my cancer is stage four. I will be living with it for the rest of my life,” Chris began.

“It’s not the news that anyone imagines hearing, and it obviously came as a huge shock. We’ve taken time to process it as a family and I now have a deep resolve to turn this incredibly difficult diagnosis into something more positive that can help not just me, but anyone anywhere living with stage four,” he explained.

“You might wonder why I would take on writing a book during such a challenging time. It’s been cathartic, and it’s a very important part of how I’ve been able to process this news with my family and for myself over the past few months. I wanted to share this in the hope that it might help others in challenging situations too,” he detailed.

“The book is called All That Matters, and I hope that it can provide not only an insight into how a family deals with a diagnosis like mine, but also remind us that all we have is now – not the past, not the future, but where we are in this moment,” Chris added.

Many famous faces have since been sending Chris their continued support, with TV host Paddy McGuinness commenting: “Can’t wait to read it pal.”

“We love you so much Chris. Huge huge love and respect from us,” added presenter Steve Backshall.

All That Matters is out on November 7.