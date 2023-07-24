Singer RuthAnne reveals she sang at Tommy’s proposal to Molly-Mae

Singer RuthAnne has shared an exclusive insight into Tommy Fury’s proposal to Molly-Mae Hague!

Last night, the former Love Island runners-up confirmed that they are engaged, after four years of dating.

The couple confirmed the lovely news last night that they got engaged yesterday in Ibiza.

Their black-and-white video montage showcases the moment Tommy proposed to the 24-year-old influencer on a stunning cliff top, surrounded by roses.

The pair’s six-month-old daughter Bambi was also present, as the 24-year-old boxer got down on one knee and presented a ring to Molly-Mae.

The song The Vow by RuthAnne was featured in the video, but the Irish singer has since confirmed that she was actually flown out to Ibiza to sing for them!

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, RuthAnne opened up and shared a few behind-the-scenes insights.

“Guys, I just sang The Vow for Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s engagement!” she exclaimed.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

“I have not been able to tell anyone, I have been sworn to secrecy, I have not told a soul and now I am able to say I sang The Vow for their engagement in this beautiful location in Ibiza,” the 37-year-old continued.

The Vow was also featured during Molly-Mae and Tommy’s final Love Island episode, and RuthAnne went on to explain what the track means to them.

“They’ve always been such a huge fan of the song, and Molly-Mae has always been DMing me about the song and how much it means to them, and how much she would always want it to be a part of her moment, her wedding and engagement,” she detailed.

“Tommy did all of this, she had no idea, he did such an amazing job,” she praised, adding that he flew RuthAnne to Ibiza for the proposal.

“I have never sung The Vow for an engagement before, I was trying not to cry myself because I know how much the song means to them,” she admitted.

RuthAnne concluded by posting a sweet snap of herself with the couple, writing: “So amazing to finally meet you in person and sing this song for you. This is why I write music and wow what a moment.”