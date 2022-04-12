Joss Stone shares pregnancy joy following miscarriage heartache

British singer Joss Stone has shared the lovely news that she and her partner Cody DaLuz are expecting their second child together, after Joss suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage this past October.

Taking to Instagram yesterday afternoon, the You Had Me singer shared a lengthy video, explaining that this wonderful news is both “beautiful and not at the same time.”

“Last year, in October, I lost a baby and it was really horrible because it was my baby,” she tearfully said, adding, “I know that a lot of women go through that.”

“So I went to the doctor and I said to him, ‘why has this happened?’ and he said, ‘we don’t know why Joss, these things just happen by the luck of the gods, it’s not your fault’.”

Continuing, Joss said, “He was right – we shouldn’t be alone, we shouldn’t feel alone because it happens to a lot of women. And yes, we don’t know a reason why – it doesn’t mean there isn’t a reason why just because we don’t know it. It’s just a sh*tty, horrible, horrible thing and it’s not something that you can just get over. It’s something that you have to live with.”

“So, he said to me, ‘Joss, just come back in the spring next year and we’ll do a well women's check and make sure you’re all good and go from there’. And I said, ‘Ok doc, I will see you when the daffodils bloom’. And then this is what happened…”

Joss then plays a little video of herself walking outside, surrounded by daffodils. On the phone to her doctor she says, ‘Remember what I told you about the daffodils, I said I was going to come and see you when the daffodils come out. Well guess whaaaat,” she sang, holding up a positive pregnancy test.

“That’s the beautiful part of the story – there are rainbows after storms,” Joss emotionally announced. “It’s just lovely and I’m very excited and I can’t wait to meet my baby and I hope and pray that everything’s ok. And I’m just very excited to announce it,” she added.

Joss and her boyfriend Cody welcomed the birth of their first child, a darling daughter named Viotely in January 2021.

Huge congratulations to the both of them on their wonderful baby news!