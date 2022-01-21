Singer and actor Meat Loaf passes away at the age of 74

The beloved singer and actor Meat Loaf has sadly passed away at 74-years-of-age, his family reports.

The Bat Out Of Hell singer, otherwise known as Marvin Lee Aday, died on January 20th, with wife Deborah by his side.

The family’s harrowing statement read, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.”

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

The family go on to highlight Meat Loaf’s iconic career which spanned six decades “that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club’, ‘Focus’, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World’.”

“Bat Out Of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time,” the family note, adding, “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… Don’t ever stop rocking!” their statement concluded

Our thoughts go out to Meat Loaf’s loved ones, Deborah, Pearl and Amanda, during this harrowing time.