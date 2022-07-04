Singer Alexandra Burke has given birth & shares first adorable photo

Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke is now a mum! This morning, Alexandra shared the special news that she and her Irish footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph have welcomed the birth of their first child.

“Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say,” the new mum gushed on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of her little one’s tiny toes.

Enjoying her private baby bubble for the time being, Alexandra has yet to share any details about her birth, including her new baby’s name or sex.

Of course it wasn’t long before friends and fans alike flocked to the comment section to wish the Bad Boys singer congratulations.

“Congrats Al,” commented fellow X Factor star Oritse Williams.

“Congratulations mama all the best,” Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse sweetly wrote.

Meanwhile, former Love Island star Samira Mighty happily commented, “Yay congratulations!!”

Earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, Alexandra announced the exciting news that she and her other half were expecting their first child together. The 33-year-old songstress shared an adorable video montage, featuring herself, Darren and their two little doggies, all going for a walk together in the woods, before Darren lifts up Alexandra’s top to kiss her growing bump.

“Due June 2022,” Alexandra simply wrote in the caption, hinting at her due date.