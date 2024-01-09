Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death confirmed by coroner

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been confirmed, six months on from her passing.

The Irish singer-songwriter was found unresponsive at her flat in London on July 26 of last year. She was 56 years old.

At the time of her death, the London Inner South Coroner ordered that an autopsy should be carried out, as there was no medical cause of death given.

Now, following the completion of the autopsy, it has been announced that Sinéad died of natural causes.

In a statement released earlier this afternoon, a spokesperson for Southwark Coroner's Court noted: "This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes.”

The statement went on to add: “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death. Any further enquiries should be directed to the Registrar at Lambeth. No further comments will be made."

Sinéad first skyrocketed to fame in 1990, when she released a heartfelt cover of Prince's hit Nothing Compares 2 U.

Although she enjoyed a successful career, the hitmaker was known for her lengthy struggles with mental health battles.

In January 2022, Sinéad was devastated by the loss of her son Shane, after he tragically took his own life at the age of 17.

Just a few days before her own passing, the Irish singer continued to express her heartbreak to her fanbase.

Credit: X

On July 17, Sinéad posted a photo of herself and Shane on social media site X and wrote: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Following her passing, Sinéad’s friend and producer David Holmes has spoken of her grief over her son.

"Even though Sinéad was this incredibly resilient survivor, I totally believe that people can die of a broken heart,” he stated in an RTÉ documentary.