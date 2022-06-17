Sinead O’Connor cancels all 2022 shows due to grief after loss of son

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinead O’Connor has cancelled all of her upcoming gigs for 2022 due to the ‘ongoing bereavement process’ after losing her son to suicide at the beginning of the year.

Sinead’s management released a statement on her website that reads, “We would like to respectfully announce that due to the ongoing bereavement process, Sinead had been advised it would be healthier for her to take the remainder of this year off and we hope to reschedule shows for 2021 when she is feeling stronger”.

“This has not been an easy decision for Sinead but, having been advised, a decision she has had to make for her own health and wellbeing at this time”.

Hello. We would like to point you to Sinead news and updates in 2022 at Sinead's website; https://t.co/Ld9Q05zdkN

Thank you 67 Management — Sinéad O'Connor (@SineadOConnor) June 17, 2022

It continued, “We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Sinead’s worldwide agency ICM who have handled this with the utmost respect and dignity and have worked tirelessly”.

“We would also extend our gratitude for the continuing support and understanding of local and international promoters”.

“Thank you also to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period”.

They closed off by saying, “The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead. Thank you and very best, 67 Management”.

Sinead had been due to play at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin and at the Heineken Big Top in Galway next month.

The singer tragically lost her 17-year-old son Shane on January 7 of this year due to suicide. The teen went missing from hospital, where he had been on suicide watch, but sadly his body was later recovered in Bray, Co.Wicklow.

After discovering her son had passed away, Sinead shared a heartbreaking tweet that read, “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My Baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace”.