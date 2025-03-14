Simone Ashley confesses if she feels ‘pressured’ to get married

Simone Ashley has revealed whether she feels any ‘pressure’ to have children or to get married.

The Bridgerton actress recently confirmed that she is in her “single era”, following her split from her boyfriend of three years, Constantin 'Tino' Klein.

Now, as she prepares to turn 30 later this month, Simone has opened up about whether she has experienced any expectations to start a family of her own.

Speaking to DEFINED Magazine to promote her new Prime Video film, Picture This, Simone was asked if she feels any “stereotypical pressure” to get married or have children.

“I am just really trying to focus on everything that I am grateful for in my life right now. I don’t really have that pressure,” the 29-year-old admitted.

“I think you know when you find love and it fits just right, it could come at any time in your life, whether it’s early or late. I kind of defy any social expectations for women to have pressure to settle,’ she confessed further.

Earlier this month, the Sex Education star confirmed her relationship status to People for the first time, and revealed that she recently became single.

Simone, who is also working on releasing her debut album later this year, went on to note that she is viewing her “single era as a time that I don't wanna waste away.”

She continued: “It's about self-growth, and I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that's hard to find.”

Insisting that she is “not in a rush” to settle down with a new partner, Simone added: “I want to take my time to find the right person for me and to work on myself—to grow, and to focus on my work."