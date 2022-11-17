Simon Harris reveals sign off on bonus grant payment for students

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, has announced the sign off on the bonus grant payment for students who already receive a SUSI maintenance grant.

This bonus payment, which was announced as part of the Budget 2023 package for students, will be paid on December 16, 2022, to give students a financial boost before Christmas.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Minister Harris shared a video of himself talking about the details of the bonus payment and captioned the post, “Today I have signed the order to ensure students in receipt of a student grant receive a bonus payment on 16th December”.

“For many, this will mean an additional €679 payment before Christmas. This is one of a number of measures we are taking to help put money back in your pocket”.

Today I have signed the order to ensure students in receipt of a student grant receive a bonus payment on 16th December. For many, this will mean an additional €679 payment before Christmas. This is one of a number of measures we are taking to help put money back in your pocket pic.twitter.com/Jilr7tvl9z — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 17, 2022

He added, “In effect, whatever grant payment you were due to receive in December, you will receive twice that month. Once on the day you usually receive it and again on the 16th December”.

When previously speaking about these payments due to the latest Budget, Simon said, “This will benefit almost circa 50,000 students across the country”.

At the end of the clip, Harris spoke briefly about future benefits for students who receive a Susi grant.

“There’s more good news to come in the New Year”, he explained before revealing that all grants will be increased by between 10% and 14% to “drive down the cost of education”.

Many social media users were happy to hear the news of the bonus payment with one writing, “Great news”, followed by a hand clapping emoji. Another penned, “Keep up the great work Simon”.