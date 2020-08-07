Simon Harris issues public plea after rise in COVID-19 cases

The stark rise in COVID-19 cases has sparked concern across the island of Ireland. The R number of 1.8 is "significantly higher than it has been" and the risk of community transmission has grown.

There is currently an average of 53 cases being confirmed per day and 69 cases were confirmed yesterday alone. The numbers are extremely worrying and people may be feeling more nervous than ever, but both NPHET and Government officials have stressed that we can suppress the virus again.

Simon Harris pleaded with the public to follow the health advice that helped us suppress the virus before.

He wrote: “I know many of you will be worried tonight. I get that. We’ve been through a lot. But let’s be clear -we are not powerless. Covid cases are largely linked to known outbreaks. Our job is to not let it take hold in the community & we can help with that. We all have a role to play.”

“So tonight, why not chat with your family and friends about the public health advice and about how all of us, regardless of age, can & must help.

“If you have any symptom, please immediately self-isolate & phone a GP. Don’t shrug it off, seek assistance straightaway. Let’s do this.”

NPHET has stressed the importance of following the COVID-19 measures, especially social distancing which has been ignored. Washing your hands, wearing masks, proper coughing and sneezing etiquette and staying home when possible are all necessary in the fight against this virus.

They are also urging people to avoid house parties at all costs. Reducing our social contacts is one of the things we all need to do to help suppress COVID-19 in Ireland.

It’s important to remember that our healthcare staff and vulnerable members of our society are at a much higher risk and we all need to do what we can to stop the virus from spreading, and if that means saying no to a house party then it is the least you can do. We can give up the luxuries in a bid to rid the country of this horrible disease.