Simon Harris hopes some restrictions could be lifted by May

Simon Harris hopes some of the Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in the coming weeks. The Health Minister was speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland about the coronavirus pandemic and what lies ahead for Ireland.

The current restrictions are in place until May 5, but Minister Harris hopes that some restrictions could be eased next month.

He shared: “If you just lifted the restrictions, this curve would shoot right back up. We’re not going to erase the progress the Irish people have made. We would like to put in place a plan for gradual easing of restrictions.

“We’ll have to monitor it carefully. We don’t want to go the way of Italy, or Spain or the UK. That means staying the course.”

“In the first week of May, you will not see a significant lifting of restrictions.”

“It will be led by Dr Tony Holohan. Public health is priority number one, two and three in that regard.”

He said easing the restrictions will be trial and error. He stressed that life will not return to normal straight away.