Silvikrin continues to reign supreme as Ireland’s bestselling hairspray

Iconic hairspray brand Silvikrin has been a mainstay of dressing tables, salons and stylist toolkits across the country for decades. Renowned for its exceptional hold, versatility and reliability, Silvikrin has solidified its position as the go-to choice for Irish hair hold!

Silvkrin is a slow drying hairspray that allows you to work in your style and shape your hair with double volume (vs. untreated hair), without making it sticky. Also, it protects your hair against UV rays and is easy to comb out. Its innovative formula provides long-lasting hold without stiffness or residue, allowing for effortless styling that lasts throughout the day. Whether creating intricate updos or maintaining everyday hairstyles, Silvikrin hairspray delivers impeccable results with every spritz.

Silvikrin’s micro-fine hairspray distributes evenly and penetrates deep into your hairstyle to give you the 3 signs of a natural, flexible style:

Reliable strong hold,

Workable volume that lasts and

Natural touch without a sticky feel

If you want to add some volume to your hair and be sure it stays that way during the day, you can rely on Silvikrin. Helps to provide UV protection. Offers up to 230 degrees heat protection.

Three levels of hold available depending on your requirements on the day:

SILVIKRIN NATURAL HOLD HAIRSPRAY 400ml €6.85

Silvikrin Classic Natural Hold hairspray enables you to create the perfect style for your hair and keep it in place for up to 48 hours. This lightweight spray provides reliable, long-lasting hold, while keeping your hair flexible and natural..

SILVIKRIN FIRM HOLD HAIRSPRAY 250ml €5.19 400ml €6.85

Silvikrin Classic Firm Hold hairspray enables you to create the perfect style for your hair and hold it in place for up to 48 hours. This lightweight spray provides reliable, long-lasting, firm hold, while keeping your hair flexible.

SILVIKRIN MAXIMUM HOLD HAIRSPRAY 250ml €5.19 400ml €6.85

Silvikrin Classic Maximum Hold hairspray enables you to create the perfect style for your hair and hold it in place for up to 48 hours. This lightweight spray provides reliable, long-lasting hold, while keeping your hair flexible.

To use:

To finish any style hold the can 20-30cm from your hair and spray evenly while protecting your eyes. For extra volume, spray into the roots with your head upside down.

Available from supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide.