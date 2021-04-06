Síle Seoige breaks the stigma around miscarriage in new doc

Irish presenter Síle Seoige gets real and honest in her new upcoming documentary about miscarriages in Ireland, which is due to air on TG4 tomorrow night.

Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta will follow the 41-year-old Gaeilgeoir as she investigates the nature of miscarrying today, in modern Ireland. Síle will explore the grief, hopes, fears and frustrations of those who have gone through miscarriage, and set out to put an end to the silence and stigma.

In the harrowing trailer for the documentary, we see Síle talk about her own heartbreaking experience with miscarriage, as she herself has miscarried twice in the last two years. She will also interview other women and notable Irish figures who have all gone through something similar, asking them to share their story.

In one short clip from the trailer, we see Síle sit down with Irish model Rosanna Davison while she was heavily pregnant with her twin boys last summer. Rosanna, who has had to endure 14 devastating miscarriages, emotionally recalls telling her husband, Wes Quirke, “If you want to go and find someone else to have a family with then I would totally support that.”

As Síle explains, “Each year in Ireland, thousands of women have miscarriages. I’ve lost two babies over the last two years, and I know I’m not alone when I ask why there is still such silence and shame around having a miscarriage.”

Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta will air on TG4 tomorrow night, Wednesday April 7, at 9:30pm. You can check out the trailer below.