Síle Seoige defends decision to break travel restrictions early

Síle Seoige has defended her decision to travel from Dublin to Clare before travel restrictions were lifted in Ireland. The presenter explained that she was there for a very special event and felt it was the right decision for her family.

Addressing the situation, she commented: “Perhaps I should've come on sooner and said this is what I was doing.”

She said she was fully aware that guidelines were in place until Monday but travelled to Clare despite of the restrictions

"I absolutely believe in following guidelines, I think the government have played a blinder. Obviously people have lost their lives, unfortunately they have and it's impacted a lot of families in Ireland. But I suppose when you look at what's happening in other countries, Ireland has done really well and I think we've all done really well and I know that now there's a danger of us becoming complacent.”

She stressed, “Just because I travelled sooner than I was meant to and I know, I put my hand up and admit that I was going against what was advised. I get it, I absolutely get it, I get the concern but please don't confuse me travelling sooner than was advised with me not caring or not being mindful."

Speaking of their time in Clare, she gushed, “We had a really special time, I was reunited with my parents, we hadn't seen them since the 1st of March. It's been tough, it's been tough on them, it's been tough on us. And I know we are like lots of people who have been separated from family, I know I'm not unique in saying that.”

Síle said she understands if her words and actions triggered people but explained that personally it was the correct thing to do for her and does not regret her decision, “For us as a family, it was the right decision.”