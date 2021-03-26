Siemens launches virtual brochure so you can browse from home

Siemens, the premium household appliance brand, has launched its first fully interactive, virtualBrochure.

Bringing products to life using state-of-the-art CGI modelling, animation and cinematic storytelling, the virtualBrochure presents an exciting alternative to printed marketing collateral.

The virtualBrochure, produced by Virtual Worlds, can be downloaded via the Google Play or Apple store, and users can search for Siemens products to rotate, zoom and interact with in a way that has simply not been possible until now. Every product and its USP can be explored in interactive 3D in intimate close-up detail, and replayed as animated movies within the app.

Launching with the Siemens StudioLine range of appliances, consumers will be able to see and interact with the latest products in greater detail such as the GlassdraftAir downdraft extractor which can be seamlessly integrated alongside the hob thanks to its slim, elegant glass design.

Thanks to Virtual Worlds Augmented Reality, products leap from the app into the home, enabling consumers to try them for size before they commit to purchase. Retailers can use the technology to expand on physical showroom displays, removing the challenges and boundaries of limited floor space.

The virtualBrochure produced by industry leading company Virtual Worlds has an abundance of additional advantages for manufacturers, retailers and consumers alike.

Gaelle Thibaud, Siemens Marketing Manager, commented: “We’re excited to be launching our first virtualBrochure and are looking forward to sharing it with consumers.

“This state-of-the-art brochure means that consumers can explore the products in even more detail and, thanks to the Augmented Reality, they can see the appliances in their kitchen which will make a huge difference when looking to purchase. We’re sure this new technology will be a valuable tool for consumers and retailers when they are deciding on their new products.”

“Embracing digital technology in this way creates a whole new planning and buying experience for the end user, giving a much clearer idea of what products will actually look like in situ,” comments Virtual Worlds Managing Director Nathan Maclean.

“We’re delighted to be working with Siemens to create the first virtualBrochure which offers the power of animated storytelling, increased interactivity and consumer engagement, along with the reach, accessibility and flexibility of a digital brochure that can be carried in a pocket and accessed at anytime, anywhere.”

Launching with Siemens elite StudioLine range, the complete Siemens collection will be available in the same format later this year.