Siannise Fudge opens up about battle with anxiety & depression

Former Love Island star Siannise Fudge has shared a heartbreaking post all about her harrowing battle with depression and anxiety.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 27-year-old influencer shared two photos taken a year apart. On the left was a photo of Siannise, two stone lighter, suffering from “insomnia” and “extreme mood swings,” as she admitted she suffered “from anxiety and depression behind closed doors.”

On the right was a photo of Siannise now, looking happy and healthy, as she reveals, “today I stand here, healed with a healthy mind & a happy heart.”

Siannise bravely shared her story in the caption, adding that she now finally feels ready. “I feel I have a responsibility to share this because somehow it might help one of you and that's all I want from this. To give anyone suffering the belief that you can overcome your obstacles in life,” she added.

“This time last year I was suffering with anxiety & depression behind closed doors. This resulted in me having insomnia, extreme mood swings & losing two stone in weight,” the reality star candidly confessed.

“I was insecure, lost all my confidence & I lacked love within myself. I couldn’t bare to look at myself in the mirror because I didn’t recognise myself both physically & mentally. I completely lost myself and I wasn’t sure who I was as a person anymore.”

“It affected my everyday life, my work & my relationships with friends and family. I felt like I wasn’t in control of my body, I lost interest in things I loved the most and I found it impossible to socialise.”

“I would receive messages on social media saying I’m too skinny, I need to eat some burgers and I’ve had to unfollow you because looking at you makes me uncomfortable which was extremely triggering for me,” Siannise continued.

The former Winter Love Island star revealed that she went to hospital twice, begging the doctors to take a blood sample to try and find out what was ‘wrong’ with her. “When the doctors came back with my results, they assured me they were all clear and there was nothing physically wrong with me and they told me I was suffering from severe anxiety,” she revealed.

“I was lost, depressed and unhealthy, but somehow I developed the strength to work on myself. I turned every negative comment into fuel and motivation to get better and today I stand here, healed with a healthy mind & a happy heart. I feel beautiful, confident & I love my body now more than ever.”

Siannise admitted that she “never understood mental health until I experienced it myself and how important it is. I urge everybody to be kind because you never know what someone is going through, everyone has a story.”

“Every cloud has a silver lining, I am living proof of this,” she powerfully concluded.

Siannise’s revealing post has since been flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family and fans alike.

If you’ve been affected by the content of this article, then please reach out to the samaritans by phoning 116 123.